Pro-Life Puebloans hold prayer vigil to protest the city’s new abortion clinic

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pro-life Puebloans lined the sidewalk of Orman Avenue across from the site of Pueblo's new abortion clinic to peacefully pray against the opening. The building, purchased in September by CARE, Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence, held an open house Sunday afternoon.

"The future of the community of Pueblo and the future of our human race has to do with how we deal with these hidden, invisible lives that are given to us," said Bishop of Pueblo Stephen Berg.

Berg encouraged members of the Pueblo diocese to come out in opposition and pray for change. The crowd held signs and sang hymns, some falling to their knees in prayer.

The prayer vigil is the latest voice in the larger conversation about abortion access in Pueblo, specifically CARE.

Following the purchase of the Postestio building by the late term abortion organization in September, pro-life opposition are pushing an ordinance in city council to ban abortions within Pueblo city limits.

Democratic state representative Daneya Esgar, who views the abortion clinic as a step in the right direction for the city, says she believes the ordinance would be impossible to carry out due to the passage of the Reproductive Health Equity Act in Colorado back in April.

Bishop Berg says he understands that reality.

"We don't actually have any disillusions about anything that's going on here," said Berg, "but at least we can talk about it and we can pray and we can reach out."

The city council will vote on the ordinance December 12.