Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office Accepting Applications for City Government Fellowship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs city leaders are calling on residents to apply for an opportunity to explore city government.

It's called the Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship, and it's designed to introduce future civic leaders to the inner workings of city government with an emphasis on leadership. But also to teach residents firsthand how city government works.

The mission of the program is to develop civic leaders in every major industry across the City who are connected to local decision-makers and to each other.

"How the city interacts with city council, how they interact with the county, the state, where we interact federally, our elected officials," said Special Assistant to the Mayor Jessie Kimber.

Fellows will have opportunities to visit local non-profits, fire and police stations, military organizations, and engage in various networking opportunities.

There will be seminars which will cover city strategy, public safety, finance, economic development, public works, infrastructure, planning and development.

"These are private sectors, nonprofits, government, military, healthcare, up and coming students," Kimber said. "Thats the type of leaders we are looking for. The idea is to bring them together to learn about the inner workings of the city in order to help them chew on some of our tough problem sets, our challenges and accomplishments."

The program creates a unique experience for professionals to emerge with a greater understanding of the complicated nature of government and leadership.

"This is looking at our next generation of civic leaders who can take what they've learned here at the city and use it in their professional lives," Kimber said.

The fellowship must be completed in one calendar year. People are expected to attend at least 9 of the 12 seminars beginning January 18 from 11-1. They also must complete at least 4 hours of volunteer work through city outreach.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 16 and the class is limited to 20 spots. Students will have opportunities to meet with state and city elected officials, county commissioners, fire and police chiefs. Anyone interested can find out more information or apply online.