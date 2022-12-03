University of Chicago’s Julianne Sitch becomes first woman to coach an NCAA men’s soccer team to a championship

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The University of Chicago’s Julianne Sitch made history Saturday, becoming the first woman to lead an NCAA men’s soccer team to a championship as head coach.

The Maroons defeated Williams College 2-0 to win the NCAA DIII men’s national title, their first in program history, according to a statement from the school.

“The credit goes to the team — I mean, these guys have never had a female coach before, and they embraced me as one of their own. And for me, that will forever be a grateful moment,” Sitch said following the game.

“Just to watch them play, I’m extremely proud. They wear their heart on their sleeve, they show up every day. The energy, the support, the togetherness, this is a team. We had a heck of a lot of fun this year, and this is a really great way to end our season,” she said.

The 39-year-old Sitch is in her first year as head coach of the men’s team at UChicago. She was previously an assistant coach for the UChicago women’s soccer team from 2015 to 2017.

The Maroons ended the season with a 22-0-1 record and did not surrender a goal in either the national semifinal or the national championship match.

