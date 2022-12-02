Residents React to Damage from High Winds in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Region is under a high wind advisory until 5 p.m. Friday. But overnight, the high winds created a lot of damage around the city of Colorado Springs.

The neighborhood of Old Colorado City is cleaning up Friday morning.

Residents had fences taken out, windshields broken, and tree debris scattered throughout their yards and in the streets. Many neighbors say they were kept up all night with winds howling and shaking their windows.

"Everything was fine until about 8 p.m. and then when it got after bedtime between 10 and 3, the winds were incredibly strong," Old Colorado City resident Tom Strand said. "We live on West Kiowa and we were worried about the trees. We had to take in the dog gate and it kept us up all night."

The Colorado Springs City wood chipper started coming through the neighborhood in the late morning hours Friday clearing the debris.

The city asks residents to report any downed trees on the 'Go Colorado Springs' smartphone app so they can send a crew to clear it.

As of Friday late morning, there have been no power outages or fires reported in Colorado Springs. But officials urge residents to still be careful and for drivers to still be cautious on the roads as conditions could change.