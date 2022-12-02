Norfolk Southern train derails, car falls off bridge onto road below in Marysville, Perry County

By WGAL Staff

MARYSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Norfolk Southern train went off the rails, sending at least one car off a bridge early Friday morning in Marysville, Pennsylvania.

Six cars in a line of 150 went off the tracks. One of those cars fell off the Rockville Bridge and landed on the roadway below.

South Main Street in Marysville is closed as crews continue to work to clear the scene.

“We don’t have any reports of injuries and there were no hazardous-material carrying cars involved in the derailment. NS personnel and contractors are on-scene cleaning up and making repairs,” a Norfolk Southern representative told WGAL. “Since this work involves heavy equipment, there may be some localized road or lane closures to ensure everyone’s safety – we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience during this work.”

