Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race

Nonprofit organizations in Georgia are digging deep to ramp up their operations again after Election Day to inform voters about the closely watched runoff race for one of the state’s Senate seats. Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project, says many of the voters they are targeting don’t know there is a runoff. Her organization had to find new canvassers as well as new funding. They’ve raised almost $800,000 to support phone banking, text banking and voter protection at the polls for the runoff. Grassroots nonprofits are prohibited from campaigning for any candidate or party, but Cotton says they fill an important role educating voters on where and how to vote.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.