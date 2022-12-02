High wind restrictions in place along I-25 from New Mexico border to Walsenburg

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation initiated a high wind restriction for both directions of I-25 extending from the Colorado/New Mexico border to almost Pueblo County.

The high wind restriction was originally from the beginning of I-25 to El Paso County. However, at 7:32 a.m., CDOT announced the high wind restriction between Exit 67 and Exit 119 had been lifted. The other restriction in Southern Colorado remains in place as of 7:40 a.m.

This restriction is due to the strong and damaging winds that begin Thursday night and are projected to last through Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts gusts of up to 60 to 80 mph with the chance of reaching up to 100 mph. in Southern Colorado.

NWS

Officials advise people to take precautions and avoid driving high-profile vehicles.

CDOT initially announced a high wind restriction for I-25 in both directions just before 10 p.m. Thursday from Exit 56: Redrock Road to Exit 123: Clear Creek Spring Ranch, just five miles south of Fountain.

By 10:26 p.m. Thursday, CDOT announced another high wind restriction from the beginning of I-25, 11 miles south of Trinidad, that stretches through Exit 59: Butte Road, eight miles south north of Walsenburg. This affects all high-profile or light trailers.

According to the National Weather Service, "the probability of high profile vehicles being blown over will nearly be 100% if they decide to travel on I-25."