Family seeks answers after police kill man on his own porch

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor. Video and audio released Thursday show officers arriving Nov. 15 and telling Rajan Moonesinghe to drop the AR-15-style weapon he was holding before firing at him. Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting police and mental health support because a man had a long gun outside in the residential neighborhood. Moonesinghe’s brother said police “shot first and asked questions later” and asked city officials to hold police accountable.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.