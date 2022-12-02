Skip to Content
Dangerous wind prompts closures and delays across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service is warning of strong and damaging winds throughout Friday morning. In some areas, gusts of 100 miles per hour is possible.

Because of the dangers associated with this weather situation, districts across southern Colorado are canceling and delaying class. Click here for a complete list of closures and delays.

Check on current traffic conditions here.

You can also get up-to-the-minute weather updates by clicking on this link.

