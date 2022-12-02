Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s 50th homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have released the identity of the victim in a homicide that happened near Downtown Colorado Springs.

Saturday, Nov. 26, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a "disturbance" at 6:30 p.m. at S. Nevada Ave. and E. Las Vegas St.

At the scene, CSPD said found a victim "severely bleeding and unresponsive." He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Friday, CSPD released the name of the victim as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, of Colorado Springs. He was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office,

The coroner has yet to determine the official cause and manner of his death. However, this is being investigated as a homicide.

According to CSPD, this is the 50th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs so far in 2022. This time last year, police had investigated 40 homicides.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867.