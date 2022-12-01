Name of victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, police released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting in northeast Colorado Springs.

Friday, Nov. 28, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Ln. at 3:27 p.m. At the scene, police found a victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs. While the official cause of death has yet to be released, this is being investigated as a homicide.

Jacob Langley, courtesy of his family

According to the CSPD, the suspect turned himself in. At this time, his name has not been released. Police said Langley knew the suspect.

In an earlier press release, CSPD said the suspect had not been officially charged and the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if they face any charges now.

This is the 49th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs so far in 2022. This time in 2021, CSPD had investigated 40 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.