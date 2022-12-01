Minibus-truck collision kills 2 tourists in southern Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say two people were killed after a mini-bus collided with a truck in southern Egypt. The authorities said one of the deceased was Chinese and the other Italian. It said five others were seriously injured in the crash and have been taken to hospital. No further details were given. Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in the North African country. Most accidents are caused by speeding, bad roads or poorly enforced traffic laws. Some 14 people were killed in a road collision in Egypt’s southwestern province earlier this month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.