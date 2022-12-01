Man arrested on Felony Menacing, Harassment after threatening people in Palmer Park

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is in custody after police received reports of a threat made towards people inside a commercial building in Palmer Lake.

According to the Palmer Lake Police Department (PLPD), the threat was made Wednesday just before 6 p.m. The PLPD, Monument Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado State Patrol responded.

Once at the scene, PLPD said the building and its occupants were immediately secured. After an extensive search of the area, investigators said operations at the building returned to normal.

According to the PLPD, they determined the threat was credible. A suspect was then identified and an arrest warrant was obtained.

The PLPD said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Brennan Douglas Martin, was found and arrested without incident Thursday. At this time, it's unclear who was the arresting agency.

Martin was booked into the El Paso County Jail and is currently being held on a $25,000 bond on the charges of Felony Menacing and Harassment.

KRDO is working to gather more information on what business was affected by the threat.