Crews respond to hotel fire in Colorado Springs

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, crews responded to a Colorado Springs hotel on reports of smoke coming from inside.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Engine 4 arrived just before 8:30 a.m. at the Alta Hotel in the 2800 block of S. Circle Dr. for a working fire. At the scene, crews reported smoke coming from a hallway.

CSFD, Dec. 1, 2022

At 8:57 a.m., CSFD announced the fire was contained to one unit on the third floor. No injuries were reported.

CSFD, Dec. 1, 2022

At this time, CSFD said it's not clear how many people will be displaced by the fire.

