Colorado Springs Utilities has crews prepared for expected high winds in the Pikes Peak area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With high winds forecasted for Thursday afternoon into Friday, Colorado Springs Utilities is already bracing for the impacts.

According to the utility company, crews are ready to respond to emergencies or outages should they happen.

People can track and report outages online by clicking here.

Below is a look at the winds expected through Friday.

Residents are advised to secure any outdoor items that could blow away during the storm.

Report any downed power lines to 719-448-4800. Springs Utilities remind people to always stay away from downed power lines, at least ten feet away. People should always assume all utility lines are energized.

In December 2021, nearly 50,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were impacted by a large windstorm that brought hurricane-force winds.

For more information on how to stay safe and how to contact the utility company, go to the Colorado Springs Utilities website.

