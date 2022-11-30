Masks required at all buildings at Great Sand Dunes

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Masks are mandatory inside buildings at the Great Sand Dunes effective Monday, Nov. 28.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Alamosa County is currently HIGH transmission rate for COVID-19. That's triggered a mask requirement for everyone in all NPS buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

This is according to the COVID-19 Community Level updated and monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At this time, however, there are no area or building closures at Great Sand Dunes.

The NPS said the mask requirement could change on a weekly basis. People are asked to call the visitor center or check the park's webpage for updates that will be posted.

For more information on Great Sand Dunes, click here.