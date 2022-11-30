Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Some high school athletes are banking big bucks thanks to changes that allow them to accept major endorsement deals. California has become the trendsetter among the 19 states that let high school athletes profit from their name, image and likeness without affecting their eligibility to play in college. Among them is Jada Williams, who was a social media star and a talented point guard when she moved with her mother from a Kansas City suburb to San Diego. She wanted to play basketball for a high school powerhouse and parlay her online prowess into endorsement deals. Now the 17-year-old is pulling in six figures a year from six major endorsement deals.

