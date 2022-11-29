United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire to collect donations for Club Q staff out of work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire announced it's giving back to the staff of Club Q since they've been out of work.
The organization said it will be collecting donations on Wednesday to be distributed to those impacted by the tragedy at Club Q.
Since the devastation, hourly and contracted employees have been struggling to make ends meet.
You can donate in the following ways:
- cash
- check
- prepaid cards
- gift cards
Donations will go directly to the hourly and contracted staff of Club Q.
Funds will be accepted at the Satellite Hotel.
