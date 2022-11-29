Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 1:11 PM
Published 1:08 PM

United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire to collect donations for Club Q staff out of work

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire announced it's giving back to the staff of Club Q since they've been out of work.

The organization said it will be collecting donations on Wednesday to be distributed to those impacted by the tragedy at Club Q.

Since the devastation, hourly and contracted employees have been struggling to make ends meet.

You can donate in the following ways:

  • cash
  • check
  • prepaid cards
  • gift cards

Donations will go directly to the hourly and contracted staff of Club Q.

Funds will be accepted at the Satellite Hotel.

You can also donate here.

  • Click 'Add to cart'
  • Navigate to the top of the page and click on the shopping cart icon.
  • The default price is listed at $20, you can add or subtract from that total. If you would like to donate a specific amount, you can input any dollar amount in the 'Donation' slot to the right of the page.
  • Make sure to write in the note section, "Club Q staff funds" before proceeding to checkout.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content