Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert status due to inclement weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department issued an accident alert status due to inclement weather.
The status was issued at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the CSPD Communication Center, drivers are advised to take it slow on the roads and keep their distance from other vehicles to avoid traffic crashes.
