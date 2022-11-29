Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:37 AM

Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert status due to inclement weather

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department issued an accident alert status due to inclement weather.

The status was issued at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the CSPD Communication Center, drivers are advised to take it slow on the roads and keep their distance from other vehicles to avoid traffic crashes.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content