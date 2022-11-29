Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert status due to inclement weather

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on Accident Alert status as of November 29, 2022 at 6:20AM due to inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to travel at speeds safe for the conditions and increase following distance to avoid traffic crashes. @CSPDPIO

According to the CSPD Communication Center, drivers are advised to take it slow on the roads and keep their distance from other vehicles to avoid traffic crashes.

The status was issued at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

