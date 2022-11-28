Overnight crash closes northeast Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of Flintridge Dr. and Dublin Blvd. remains closed Monday morning, following an overnight crash that brought down a traffic control light in northeast Colorado Springs.

KRDO

The crash happened Sunday night. Colorado Springs Police say a vehicle traveling eastbound knocked down the pole with the traffic control light. That contributed to an additional crash involving a separate vehicle.

KRDO

One driver was transported to the hospital. At this time their condition is unknown.

Alcohol and speed are considered to be possible factors in this crash.