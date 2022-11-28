Skip to Content
Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo through Dec. 1

Snow in Pueblo, Dec. 10, 2021
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the city.

According to the mayor's office, the declaration begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and ends at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The ordinance is in response to the National Weather Service predicting low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration.

During this time, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions can utilize their buildings as temporary shelters.

