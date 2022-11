COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that caused damage to a business building in the Briargate area.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Briargate Blvd. just after 1 a.m. Monday.

CSFD investigators say insulation from a music station burned a hole into its roof, which then burned a hole into the second floor.

No injuries were reported.