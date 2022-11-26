Over 30 Breweries and Restaurants Holding Fundraiser to Benefit Club Q Victims and Families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, breweries and restaurants across Colorado Springs are holding a fundraiser to raise money for the victims and families of Club Q.

Over 30 breweries are participating, as well as 3 restaurants.

"I believe Lost Friends and Peaks and Pines started the initiative," Bristol Brewing Director of Sales and Hospitality Kortney Reyes said. "As soon as I saw that, we had been looking for some way to support the victims and families. So it just lined up perfectly for us to be able to be a part of that group."

Each business is donating a portion of their sales all day Saturday to Colorado Gives, which goes directly to the victims and families.

Bristol Brewing is donating 25% of their beer sales through Sunday so the public has an extra day to participate.

"I know a lot of our staff has been impacted directly," Reyes said. "So any way we can show our support is great."

Restaurants Milagros Cocina Mexicana, Rabbit Hole, and Tepex Central Mexican Cuisine are donating 100% of their proceeds from Saturday on a 'pay what you can' basis at Lost Friend Brewery.

Many small businesses, vendors for the restaurants, and customers donated food and monetarily to the cause to help with the cause.

"Us as chefs wanted to give back to the community and the best thing we can do is cook," The Rabbit Hole Executive Chef Ashley Avila said. "Because if you're a chef you put your heart into your food, so we're putting our heart into the community."

For those unable to make it to a fundraiser, you can donate directly to Colorado Gives, which is part of the Colorado Healing Fund.

"As a business owner here it's hard for us to fathom what the Club Q people have gone through," Lost Friend Brewery Co-Owner Andy France said. "So we felt at a loss for how we can help the city and how we can help the victims and their families. So we're honored and humbled that my wife and I as owners of this business can provide a space where people can come and feel safe, and at the same time try to help everybody."

For a full list of all participating breweries, visit the event page.