Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Nashville has injured two people as they and others left church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said the shots were fired Saturday afternoon outside New Season Church, where a funeral service had just ended for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson. Police are seeking a black late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag. They say one shooter or more fired from the car as it passed by, hitting an 18-year-old woman in the leg and a 25-year-old man in the pelvis. Neither were considered life-threatening injuries. Authorities are still seeking the 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide in Johnson’s death.

