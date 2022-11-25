Suspected explosive devices found outside of Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Thanksgiving morning, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were dispatched to a home on the south end of the city on a "reported damage call."

According to CSPD, responding officers discovered what appeared to be a shotgun blast to the rear of the home that penetrated siding and a window pane. Upon further examination, the officers found the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED) and what appeared to be an unexploded IED.

CSPD said the Regional Explosives Unit responded and rendered the unexploded device safe.

All of the devices found at the location were collected for evidence.

CSPD said their investigation into this incident continues and there is no further information available at this time.