Pueblo Parade of Lights returns this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parade of Lights returns to the Steel City this weekend.

For more than 30 years, Pueblo's Parade of Lights has been a tradition and one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado.

The parade happens each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and features floats, marching bands, drill teams, decorated saddle club horses, and car club vehicles decorated with lights.

The parade passes from the Mesa Junction down Union Ave. to Main Street and then west disband at 6th and Court.

The theme for this year's parade is "Holidays in the Steel City."

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Colorado Ave. and Abriendo. Parking for spectators is available in lots at Victoria and D Street, South Main Street & D Street near the Riverwalk, and on 3rd Street between Court & Grand. There is plenty of on-street parking within 2 blocks along most of the route. Other lots near or along the route may also be available.

For more information on the parade, visit https://puebloparadeoflights.com/

