Dragonfly Landing Family Services hosts day of remembrance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, Dragonfly Landing Family Services held a day of remembrance for those affected by the Club Q shooting.

Cynthia Baker was one of the dozens in attendance making a poster to put out at the Club Q memorial.

"It says the names of the victims, trans rights are human rights, love is beautiful, be you-be kind," said Baker.

Baker says seeing the community support has been amazing.

"It’s been so beautiful. It’s been like an outpouring of real actual advocacy and support, and I’m so proud to be a part of this community here in Colorado Springs," said Baker.

Kebrina Chirdon is the owner of Dragonfly Landing Family Services, she put the event on to bring people together.

"It’s not entirely somber. There’s still some hope and some joy, but it’s very much an occasion where folks are tapping in emotionally with one another," said Chirdon.

They're also providing counselors and mental health resources for those who were involved or impacted by the incident at Club Q.

"It's crucial. We find that mental health, right, is an incredible factor in what the violence is that we are seeing in our country and the love that we are seeing trying to combat that violence in our country. I believe further mental health support would help us to decrease the level of violence we would have in our country," said Chirdon.

Dragonfly Landin Family Services will continue to keep up a table of remembrance in their office.