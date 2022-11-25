Avalanche game postponed due to water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators will not play Friday.

The two clubs were scheduled to play Friday night in Nashville but the game has been canceled because of a water main break.

According to our news partners in Denver, the National Hockey League (NHL) said Friday morning that a water main break has "significantly impacted the event level" of the Predators' Bridgestone Arena.

The league added that a makeup date for the game will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

The Avalanche will next play Saturday at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver against the Dallas Stars.