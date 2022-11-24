Tanks-giving: Businessman giving away thousands of gallons of free gas…again

By WCVB Staff

NORWOOD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts businessman is once again giving away thousands of gallons of free gas at a Norwood station ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend.

Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. gave away $50,000 worth of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 on Wednesday.

The promotion began at 8 a.m., and there was a $75 limit per customer.

“I’m a believer of giving back, and this is a fun event, and you can use it. It’s free gas,” Boch said.

“It was pretty awesome. I was driving by, heard it announced on the radio, so turned around and got some free gas,” one motorist said.

Kim Riley is grateful for the gift – especially now.

“I have a newborn at home and a toddler. I’m on maternity leave and, you know, could use a little break,” Riley said.

Manolis Christo needed to fill up and did not know about the giveaway. For him, paying for gas is not a struggle, so he plans to pay it forward.

“I think after today, I got to do something nice and pass it on. It’s the right thing to do,” Christo said.

Boch sponsored a similar giveaway in April, which was promoted in advance and saw hundreds of motorists lining up for free gas.

It took less than two hours to reach the free gas limit during the April event.

