Surprise delivery: McDonald’s managers help deliver baby in the restaurant bathroom

By Talgat Almanov

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray, and Tunisia Woodward helped to safely deliver a baby at the local Atlanta McDonald’s during their shift on Wednesday.

According to a release, the pregnant customer and her husband had stopped at McDonald’s to eat when they realized that her water had broken. The three employees heard their customer screaming and jumped in to help ultimately delivering the couple’s baby.

“We don’t just serve food, we strive to serve feel-good moments every day, and this was in fact the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team,” said Steve Akinboro, local McDonald’s owner of this restaurant.

The three employees will be rewarded with $250 gift cards to be used towards their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations as a token of appreciation, local McDonald’s owner-operator Steve Akinboro said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.