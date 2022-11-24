Residents say they’re thankful for the community who showed up for the LGBTQ+ community this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Club Q mass shooting has impacted many all across the state, making Thanksgiving look a little bit different this year.

Many came to the Club Q memorial on Thanksgiving to pay their respects to the 5 victims that lost their lives in the mass shooting. Some telling us Thursday it's important to show up for the families that now have an empty seat at the table this year.

"I came out here today because I thought it was important to visit and to find another reason to be grateful because I guess not everyone is as fortunate. And, you know, it's horrible to see, but it's important for people to remember," said Eddie Penve.

Some even drove up all the way from Denver and other parts of the State to pay their respects and drop off flowers.

"I'm a queer person and I live in Denver with my family and it's been a long time since I've been to the club. But it's such an important place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. I'm just here to take a moment and honor everyone," said Kaylie Ramirez.

Many told KRDO they're thankful this holiday season for the community members that showed up for the LGBGTQ+ community this week.

"This brings me hope, like seeing all these flowers, the little teddy bears, all this stuff. This brings me hope. The community cares. The community cares about what happened here, about the LGBTQ-plus community," said Penve.