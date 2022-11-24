Pueblo Police investigating fatal crash on Northern Ave.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Northern Ave. to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

According to the PPD, officers determined that the was eastbound on Northern Ave. when the driver veered off the road, hit a chainlink fence, then a telephone pole. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

The PPD said the driver was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

Speed is currently being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.