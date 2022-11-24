Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:02 PM

Pueblo Police investigating fatal crash on Northern Ave.

MGN

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Northern Ave. to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

According to the PPD, officers determined that the was eastbound on Northern Ave. when the driver veered off the road, hit a chainlink fence, then a telephone pole. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

The PPD said the driver was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

Speed is currently being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content