Pueblo Police attempting to identify beer thieves

Pueblo Police say these three men have been repeatedly stealing cases of beer from a business on Abriendo Ave.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three repeat beer thieves.

According to the PPD, the three men pictured above have been regularly stealing cases of beer from a business in the 400 block of W. Abriendo Ave.

If anyone has any information on the identity and whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact Officer Freeman via the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at 719-553-2502.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Tyler Dumas

