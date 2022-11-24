Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Focus on the Family is the target of graffiti that references the Club Q shooting.

Someone spray painted the sign in front of the Colorado Springs-based Christian organization. The message reads: "Their blood is on your hands. Five lives taken."

It's an apparent reference to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub, Club Q, where five people died Sunday.

Focus on the Family is known for it's public stance against same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ issues. Thursday evening, the writing was covered with a trash-bag like material, but it blew off in the wind.

We've reached out to the organization for its comment on the vandalism. At the time of publication, we are waiting to hear back.