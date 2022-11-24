District Attorney says there is “plenty of evidence” to suggest hate crime in Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a twenty-minute interview with ABC News, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen discussed potential additional charges for the individual accused of shooting up the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q Saturday night.

Anderson Aldrich, 22, is currently facing ten charges including five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias motived crime.

“It's important that we recognize potentially what this is. If this is in fact a hate crime, then it's important for us to signal to the world that we don't tolerate hate crimes in this community,” Michael Allen told ABC News during a one-on-one interview this week.

When asked if he would identify the Club Q shooting as a hate crime, the District Attorney said “I would say that there's plenty of evidence right now to lead somebody down that path.”

Five individuals were killed following the shooting. They include Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green-Vance. Seventeen other people at Club Q received gunshot wounds.

Aldrich is currently being held without bond in the El Paso County Jail. The alleged shooter's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6th.