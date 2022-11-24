CPW offering free entry to Colorado’s state parks on ‘Fresh Air Friday’

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Do you want to avoid the crowds and lines this Black Friday?

Would you prefer to find some adventure instead of a new TV?

If so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has just the thing for you.

On Friday, Nov. 25, CPW is offering free entry to all 42 of Colorado's state parks for "Fresh Air Friday."

This year marks the 8th annual Fresh Air Friday event that encourages people to take some time over Thanksgiving weekend to create new outdoor memories and live life outside.

If you're not familiar with Colorado's state parks, you can use CPW's state park finder to find your nearest park, as well as detailed information on all 42 state parks.

CPW said visitors should be aware that Friday, Nov. 25 is a state holiday, so park rangers will be patrolling but some visitor services may be limited.