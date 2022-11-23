Dunkin’ franchises across Colorado Springs hold fundraiser for Club Q victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- To help support victims following last week's Club Q tragedy, Colorado Springs Dunkin’ franchisee networks Quality Brands and Aesir Group are hosting an in-store fundraiser benefitting Colorado Healing Fund, the official donation site for Club Q victims.

Quality Brands and Aesir Group are pledging 10% of all sales from their combined seven participating Colorado Springs Dunkin’ restaurants on Saturday, 11/26, and Sunday, 11/27.

Colorado Healing Fund is supporting the needs of victims, families, and communities affected by the Club Q tragedy. Colorado Healing Fund assists local communities with the financial, emotional, and physical needs of victims of mass tragedies that occur in the state of Colorado.

“As not only a local business owner but a member of this community, it was heartbreaking to hear of the tragedy at Club Q last weekend,” said Alex Apodaca, Quality Brands Chief Culture Officer. “Our community needs us now more than ever, and we want to do all we can to support the victims, families, and communities in need at this time.”

Participating Colorado Springs Quality Brands Dunkin’ restaurants donating on November 26 and 27:

6660 Delmonico Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80919

201 N. Circle Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80909

2905 Hancock Expy Colorado Springs, CO 80916

3230 Austin Bluffs Pkwy Colorado Springs, CO 80918

5915 Dublin Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80923

1609 S Nevada Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Participating Colorado Springs Aesir Group Dunkin’ restaurants donating on November 26 and 27: