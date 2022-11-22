Suspect in mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub released from hospital, now in jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced before 1 p.m. Tuesday that the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub was released from the hospital.

CSPD has now turned over custody of the 22-year-old suspect to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the jail.

A mugshot of the suspect is set to be released when available.

This is a developing story.