today at 8:10 PM
Published 8:07 PM

Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run.

A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel.

Officers arrived to find one person dead at the scene.

Although the suspect's name wasn't released, the spokesperson said the suspect was familiar to them.

This is a developing story.

