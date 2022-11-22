‘Sacred Cloth’ pride flag will be displayed at Colorado Springs City Hall in wake of Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has announced that a 25-foot historic pride flag will be displayed on the exterior of Colorado Springs City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Avenue. A ceremony is expected to happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The flag, known as Section 93 of the Sea to Sea Flag, is on loan to Colorado Springs from the Sacred Cloth Project as a gesture of love, solidarity, and healing in the wake of the Club Q shooting in which five people were killed and 18 were injured.

“We are honored to share this symbol of hope, love, and unity with the people of Colorado Springs in their time of sorrow,” said Mark Ebenhoch (he/him), Sacred Cloth Project director.

The flag, measuring 14 by 25 feet, is one section of the historic Rainbow25 flag sewn together by Gilbert Baker in Key West, Fla., in 2003 to create a 1.25-mile-long flag in the original eight colors (versus the six colors that became more common). That flag marked the 25th anniversary of the 1978 flag originally created by Baker. The Sea to Sea Flag was later cut into sections, and Section 93 is preserved as the Sacred Cloth. It has traveled the globe to be displayed at celebrations, occasions of mourning, and historic moments. Section 93 was displayed in downtown Orlando in June 2016 following the deadly Pulse nightclub shootings and has returned to Orlando each year on the anniversary of the tragedy.

“As Colorado Springs mourns, we are heartened that this historic flag has been offered for display,” said Jessie Pocock (she/her), Inside Out Youth Services executive director and CEO. “We are grateful for this incredible demonstration of compassion.”