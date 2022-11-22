Miami-Dade asks for right to remove FTX name from Heat arena

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County has asked a federal bankruptcy court for immediate permission to strip the FTX name off the arena where the Miami Heat play. The county filed a motion Tuesday. It argues that continuing to refer to the building as FTX Arena will only add to the “enduring hardships” brought on by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. A hearing is set for mid-December. Miami-Dade County owns the arena and negotiated the naming rights deal with FTX.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.