Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:22 PM

Investigators say new details on mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar to be released on Nov. 28

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On day three of the investigation into the Club Q mass shooting, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced the next expected news release will be Mon. Nov. 28.

Below is a statement released by the City of Colorado Springs at noon Tuesday:

At this time, the next expected news release will be Monday, Nov. 28; we do not expect to have updates between now and then. Please note that there are judicial proceedings under way outside our control. If information becomes available through court action, we will notify our community through various social media platforms and media notifications. If the suspect’s photograph becomes available, we will release it through these same avenues.

City of Colorado Springs

Our most up-to-date information that was released by investigators on Mon. Nov. 21 on the shooting can be found here.

Watch Monday's press conference below:

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content