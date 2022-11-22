Investigators say new details on mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar to be released on Nov. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On day three of the investigation into the Club Q mass shooting, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced the next expected news release will be Mon. Nov. 28.

Below is a statement released by the City of Colorado Springs at noon Tuesday:

At this time, the next expected news release will be Monday, Nov. 28; we do not expect to have updates between now and then. Please note that there are judicial proceedings under way outside our control. If information becomes available through court action, we will notify our community through various social media platforms and media notifications. If the suspect’s photograph becomes available, we will release it through these same avenues. City of Colorado Springs

Our most up-to-date information that was released by investigators on Mon. Nov. 21 on the shooting can be found here.

Watch Monday's press conference below: