Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup are in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina. The victory on Tuesday set off jubilant scenes around the Arab world. It was one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Fans flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving green and white Saudi flags. Then they entered a nearby subway station chanting, singing and even hugging Argentina fans. Many were simply incredulous after the 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina which won the World Cup twice in 1978 and 1986. And Argentina is one of the favorites this time. Or it was until Tuesday. Argentina also won the South American championship last year.

