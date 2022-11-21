Community Resources Available for those Affected by Club Q Shooting and How to Help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There has been an outpouring of community support and resources following the Club Q mass shooting late Saturday night.

So many people might not have been physically injured in the shooting, but are suffering in other ways right now. There are many ways to get or give support in our community.

The Colorado Healing Fund is one way to donate securely to victims of the tragedy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is holding a community resource expo Monday through Wednesday at the UCCS Kevin W. O'Neill Cybersecurity and Research Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at 3650 North Nevada Ave. There will be mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ support, and meals.

"The police department worked with a lot of our area partners to put together a number of resources," CSPD Commander John Koch said. "Financial resources, counseling resources, LGBTQ support resources, and a number of other things to be able to offer some support and a place people can go, grieve, and gather together and obtain support as they navigate all the emotions that are being experienced around our community."

The event is designed to be a safe space to gather, grieve, and obtain emotional support. CSPD will be providing uniformed security in the area for all those who attend. However, officers will not be in attendance with the providers because they want all attendees to feel like they can talk openly.

"When tragedies like this strike communities, people oftentimes don't know where to turn for help or for someone to talk to or where to go to talk about what they're feeling," Koch said. "Navigating through all the things that are going on in their mind with their families and friends. As a police department, we have so many resources that can help people with what they're feeling and experiencing."

There is also a drop-in center being set up by GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization, along with One Colorado. The drop-in center is meant to be a place to gather.

"A lot of times, especially in the LGBTQ community, the queer club, the queer bar, that is home," GLAAD Senior Communications Director Tony Morrison said. "So what happens when that is disrupted or it doesn't exist? Where do these people go? So this drop point is a place where we can just talk, hug, and get some counseling resources."

The staff and owners from Club Q, GLAAD, and One Colorado will be there to connect people to any sort of resources or services as well.

"An LGBT bar is home, it's not just a bar," Morrison said. "It's sometimes the only place you feel safe, where you can meet other people like you. Who look like you, who feel like you, who love like you. When that's violently taken away, all we have is each other."

They will be at the Satellite Hotel located at 411 Lakewood Circle from 9-5 Monday through Friday to provide counseling services, to be together, or for a hug.

There are many providers in the area offering 24/7 therapy for those impacted. A full list is available online.

There are also resources for victims and families of victims needing some guidance or support. Such as Inside Out Youth Services and the Red Cross, which can be reached at 1-800-RedCross.

Cedar Springs Hospital is offering 24/7 referrals and assessments. They can be reached online or by phone at 719-633-4114. They are located at 2135 Southgate Rd.

Diversus Health is offering a 24/7 walk-in crisis center regardless of pay. The phone number is 719-355-1028. They are located at 115 S. Parkside Dr.

Peak View is also offering complimentary assessments 24/7 seeking help and support. They are located at 7353 Sisters Grove.

Also, the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline provides free and confidential help 24/7 at 1-844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.