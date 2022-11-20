State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m.

At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were injured and a suspect was taken to the hospital while in custody.

Police said it's too early in the investigation to say the motive behind the attack, and whether or not it was targeted specifically at the queer community in Colorado Springs.

Sunday morning, lawmakers across the state began releasing statements on the mass shooting.

Gov. Jared Polis (D) released the following statement:

This is horrific, sickening, and devastating. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and made it clear that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together. Gov. Jared Polis

Sen. Michael Bennet (D) released the following statement:

“I’m devastated to hear about the shooting in Colorado Springs that cut five more lives tragically short. I’m thinking of their families and loved ones, and sending strength to those who were injured, the survivors, and Colorado’s LGBTQ community. “As we seek justice for this unimaginable act, we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form.” Sen. Michael Bennet

On Twitter, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) for District 3 wrote: The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.

Twitter, Nov. 20

Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D) for District 7 wrote: Another senseless mass shooting has shocked Colorado. This time, the murderer targeted the LGBTQ community in CO Springs. On #TransDayOfRemembrance, we must honor those who we've lost and work to end violent, hateful rhetoric. If nothing is done, nothing will change.