Mental health resources for the LGBTQ community and others following Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the Southern Colorado and LGBTQ community reeling from a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub officials have shared mental health resources for those in need.

The following resources are for people directly affected by the shooting, the LGBTQ community, and anyone struggling with what happened.

Below are resources provided by the City of Colorado Springs:

Resources for victims and their families

​Inside Out Youth Services

Providers offering therapy for those impacted. This list is being updated regularly by providers

Red Cross 1-800-RedCross for mental and spiritual guidance

How the community can help

Behavioral Health Resources