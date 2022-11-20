Mental health resources for the LGBTQ community and others following Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the Southern Colorado and LGBTQ community reeling from a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub officials have shared mental health resources for those in need.
The following resources are for people directly affected by the shooting, the LGBTQ community, and anyone struggling with what happened.
Below are resources provided by the City of Colorado Springs:
Resources for victims and their families
- Inside Out Youth Services
- Providers offering therapy for those impacted. This list is being updated regularly by providers
- Red Cross 1-800-RedCross for mental and spiritual guidance
How the community can help
- Colorado Healing Fund provides a secure way to donate to victims of the Club Q tragedy.
Behavioral Health Resources
- Colorado Crisis Services 1-844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255 This hotline will connect you to a crisis counselor or trained professional. The staffer will assess risk and determine if a mobile response is necessary.
- If a mobile response is necessary, the Mobile Response Team or Community Response Team will strive to make contact within one hour in Colorado Springs or two hours outside Colorado Springs.
- Cedar Springs Hospital 719-633-4114: Cedar Springs offers 24/7 referrals and assessments by phone or online for individuals of all ages who suffer from psychiatric disorders, substance abuse, or co-occurring conditions.
- 2135 Southgate Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Diversus Health 719-635-7000
- Diversus offers a 24/7 walk-in crisis center for all ages, regardless of ability to pay, for crisis services and counseling, as well as around-the-clock care for mental well-being.
- 115 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Peak View Behavioral Health Assessment team: 719-355-1028 | Main line: 719-444-8484 |
- Peak View offers complimentary assessments 24/7 for individuals of all ages seeking help and support for mental health and/or substance abuse.
- 7353 Sisters Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80923