How to help those affected by the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five people are dead and 25 more are injured after a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs Saturday.

According to police, a 22-year-old man entered Club Q and began firing into the crowd just before midnight.

In the hours following the shooting, the state activated the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF).

CHF was founded in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders to establish a secure way for people to donate to victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. This fundraiser helped those affected by the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

For anyone looking to help the families of the victims and others affected by the deadly attack, please click here.