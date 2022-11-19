‘Heartbeat Survivors After Suicide’ nonprofit holding event for ‘Survivors of Suicide Loss Day’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday Nov. 19 is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

It was designated by the United States Congress as a day when the friends and family of those who have died by suicide can join together for healing and support.

The day always falls on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving. As the holiday season can be particularly challenging for those who have lost a loved one.

In recognition of this day, a nonprofit organization called Heartbeat Survivors After Suicide is holding a gathering event and lunch at 10 a.m. at Woodmen Valley Chapel. It is located at 290 East Woodmen Rd.

Heartbeat is a peer support group which offers empathy, encouragement, and direction following the suicide of a loved one.

All participants are survivors who validate suicide loss and grief, they role model resolution, and assure suicide loss is survivable.

Their mission is to offer empathy, comfort, relief from isolation, and to role model healthy adjustment to the loss in a safe, judgment-free environment to anyone touched by suicide.

They say their purpose is to resolve the grief for the cause of the death in order to achieve healthy reconciliation with the loss, to restore hope, joy and wholeness within the lives of those affected by suicide.

At the event, those who are interested can learn more about the groups regular meetings, resources, community, and support from those who have also lost a loved one to suicide.

In 2021 in El Paso County, 17% of deaths at a count of 176 were classified as a suicide in their manner of death by the Coroner. 81% were male at an average age of 44. The most common risk factors present were ruled as relationship issues, financial struggles, substance abuse, chronic health problems, grief, and legal issues.

The group does say however, that they are not licensed professionals and they are not a substitute for mental health assistance. If you or someone you care about is suicidal, call your physician, your local mental health agency, 911, or 1-800-SUICIDE immediately.