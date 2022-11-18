Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Whataburger is continuing to expand in the Centennial State, opening its third location in Colorado on Friday.

The newest location, all of which are in Colorado Springs, opened Friday morning at 5905 Constitution Ave. on the city's northeast side.

According to our news partners in Denver, Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to BurgerWorks’ training center and local office. The restaurant has double drive-thru lanes, digital menu boards, an open-concept dining room, and an interior mural featuring Colorado Springs landmarks.

Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades and opened two locations in Colorado Springs. The first restaurants opened at 1310 Interquest Pkwy. and 6140 Dublin Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs.

RELATED: Whataburger officially opens 1st Colorado location on Wednesday

The Texas-based burger chain also plans to open three additional Colorado locations, all in Colorado Springs, by the end of 2023. Those restaurants are planned for the following locations:

1105 Garden of the Gods Rd., Colorado Springs

702 E. Fillmore, Colorado Springs

2495 Montebello Square Dr., Colorado Springs

RELATED: Whataburger announces sites of next 4 Colorado locations, all in Colorado Springs

Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 900 locations in 14 states.

The franchise once had a presence in Colorado, including a location on 88th Avenue in Thornton that became Jim's Burger Haven.