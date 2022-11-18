What foods to avoid putting down the disposal for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, plumbers have advice for people cooking the food on how to avoid damaging pipes with the meal prep.

While some might think that garbage disposal can handle just about anything, a lot of Thanksgiving food can cause big issues.

One local plumber said knowing how to properly dispose of unwanted items and keep pipes in good shape is very important to keep in mind.

"Most people think it's a garbage disposal, we can throw whatever we want down the drain, but that's not the case," Olson Plumbing Service Manager Isaac Rocha said. "The drain will definitely back up if you put things that aren't supposed to go down there, down it."

While plumbers so food, in general, shouldn't go down the drain, some items cause significantly more damage than others.

"Some of the worst foods to put down the sink are bones, corn, pasta, peels of any kind, and definitely no grease," Rocha said. "If you have to dispose of grease, let it cool down, put it in a container, and dispose of it then."

If those things are put in your garbage disposal, you could get a backup.

However, plumbers do not recommend using pipe cleaners, like Draino, to try and clear the clog. They say to use hot water when cleaning plates to help the light grease and sauces break down.

Experts also warn against leaving small items by the sink when cooking and prepping. As they can easily get knocked in the sink and fall into the disposal.